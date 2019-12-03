She said Brockton police were alerted around 12:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of 15 Sprague St.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, confirmed the man’s death in a brief statement.

“Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a 21-year-old male victim who had been shot,” Stone wrote. “Lifesaving measures were performed before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim is not being identified at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Brockton Police.”

Advertisement

Stone said the latest killing is the fourth homicide in Brockton this year compared with nine in 2018.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.