Ferguson was also found guilty of five counts each of larceny of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said.

The verdict for James W. Ferguson, 44, came after a monthlong trial and several hours of jury deliberations, the district attorney’s office said.

A Marshfield man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of murder, burglary, and unarmed robbery, among other charges, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

On Sept. 16, 2015, Robert McKenna, 45, was found dead on the kitchen floor of a ranch-style home in Marshfield. At the time, prosecutors described a disturbing scene at the Damon’s Point Road residence.

McKenna had a substantial cut to his right upper arm, as well as cuts on both hands and the back of his head, and had been sleeping when the suspects broke in, investigators said.

McKenna’s bloodied body was discovered by a friend who called police and said there was “blood all over the house,” a prosecutor told the court.

In September, a jury convicted Mark C. O’Brien, 44, of South Boston of murder, aggravated burglary, unarmed robbery, and larceny and gun charges in connection with the case. He was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge.

A Plymouth superior court judge Tuesday sentenced Ferguson to life in state prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge, 15 to 30 years on the aggravated burglary and unarmed robbery charges, and four to five years on the firearm larceny charges, officials said.

According to authorities, those sentences were to run concurrent. The judge also sentenced him to time served for the five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Past Globe coverage was used in this report.