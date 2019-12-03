“Gaspar of New Bedford is the second $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Gold Rush” instant ticket game,” the statement said. “Gaspar chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes).”

Susana Gaspar bought her winning ticket from Café San Paulo at 431 Bolton St., the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement Nov. 26.

A New Bedford woman won $4 million from a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket game, officials said.

The café will receive $40,000 for selling Gaspar the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket game started in February, said Christian Teja, a lottery spokesman. Gaspar is the second of three people to win the $4 million dollar prize. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in six million.

The other $4 million winner and three $1 million winners have not claimed their prizes yet, lottery officials said.

