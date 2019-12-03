The Orange Line has resumed regular service after the MBTA Power Department repaired a defect on the third rail that powers the major subway on Tuesday.

Service was halted between the Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center stops in Boston around 9:30 a.m. The impacted stations were State Street, Downtown Crossing, and Chinatown along with Haymarket and Tufts, according to the T.

T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail that “at approximately 9:30, an Orange Line motor person reported arcing and a possible motor malfunction on the train while entering State Station. The train was taken out of service.”