The Orange Line has resumed regular service after the MBTA Power Department repaired a defect on the third rail that powers the major subway on Tuesday.
Service was halted between the Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center stops in Boston around 9:30 a.m. The impacted stations were State Street, Downtown Crossing, and Chinatown along with Haymarket and Tufts, according to the T.
T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail that “at approximately 9:30, an Orange Line motor person reported arcing and a possible motor malfunction on the train while entering State Station. The train was taken out of service.”
The T dispatched a Power Department crew to the scene. “An Orange Line supervisor was sent to the train platform after the train departed to check the third rail,” Pesaturo wrote. “He observed a possible defect in the third rail. An MBTA Power Department crew was dispatched to the scene to make repairs.”
Advertisement
Regular service has since resumed.
The Baker administration accelerated repairs on the Orange Line and shutdown weekend service for six weeks straight in October and November. It was not immediately clear if the power problem grew out of the Baker plan to fix the T.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.