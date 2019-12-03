fb-pixel
Firefighters sprayed water onto the fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. in Worcester where six firefighters lost their lives. Paul Connors/Associated Press
Firefighters worked through the night putting out the fire. Channel 56
A firefighter took a break while searching the rubble of the fire. David Kamerman/Associated Press
Fire Chief Gerard Dio read the names of the deceased firefighters during a memorial ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the warehouse fire in 2009. Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
James Lyons looked over a tribute to son Jay Lyons, lost in the Worcester warehouse fire, inside his home in 2009.Bill Greene/File/Globe Staff
Actor Denis Leary commented on photographs of the Worcester Cold Storage Fire, which were displayed inside the Worcester Fire Department Training Center in 2007. Dan Gould/Worcester Telegram & Gazette/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
The Worcester Fire Brigade passed a group of saluting firefighters during a fifth-anniversary memorial service held at the site of the fire in 1999. Jim Collin/Worcester Telegram & Gazette/WORCESTER TELEGRAM & GAZETTE via AP
Fire Department District Chief Stuart Howe placed a candle onto a makeshift memorial in front of the Grove Street Fire Station in Worcester in the days following the blaze in 1999.Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette/TELEGRAM & GAZETTE via AP
Julie Barnes (front left), 19, and Thomas Levesque (far right), 37, seen during their arraignment in Worcester Central Court. A judge in Worcester ruled to dismiss the manslaughter charges against the homeless couple, who were charged with setting the fire that killed six Worcester firefighters at the warehouse. Chris Christo//Telegram & Gazette/WORCESTER TELEGRAM & GAZETTE via AP