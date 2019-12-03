fb-pixel
A person cleared off their car in Boston on Sunday, the first snowfall day of the multi-day storm.
A person cleared off their car in Boston on Sunday, the first snowfall day of the multi-day storm.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
The first storm of the season was all fun for Luisa Pereira as she made snow angels on the snow with her mother, Maria, in Framingham.
The first storm of the season was all fun for Luisa Pereira as she made snow angels on the snow with her mother, Maria, in Framingham.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/Globe staff
Dog walkers didn't let the snow stop them from taking to the woods in the Middlesex Fells Reservation on Monday.
Dog walkers didn't let the snow stop them from taking to the woods in the Middlesex Fells Reservation on Monday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Francis Capuano, of Stoneham, tried to get his snowblower to start back up so that he could clear the rest of the snow from his driveway on Monday.
Francis Capuano, of Stoneham, tried to get his snowblower to start back up so that he could clear the rest of the snow from his driveway on Monday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Maddie Alexander, 14, collapsed in the snow during a snowball fight with her two brothers as they enjoyed a snow day in Wilmington on Monday.
Maddie Alexander, 14, collapsed in the snow during a snowball fight with her two brothers as they enjoyed a snow day in Wilmington on Monday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Snow covered gravestones at Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro on Tuesday.
Snow covered gravestones at Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro on Tuesday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
A driver cleared off their car on Shawmut Street in Boston on Tuesday.
A driver cleared off their car on Shawmut Street in Boston on Tuesday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Kyle Regan scrambled away from Dana Gagne as they play tackle football in the snow in Houghs Neck neighborhood of Quincy on Tuesday, a snow day for many districts across the state.
Kyle Regan scrambled away from Dana Gagne as they play tackle football in the snow in Houghs Neck neighborhood of Quincy on Tuesday, a snow day for many districts across the state.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Artist Ben Fenske stopped by the Boston Common to paint on Tuesday.
Artist Ben Fenske stopped by the Boston Common to paint on Tuesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
The Powder Point Bridge in Duxbury covered in snow on Tuesday.
The Powder Point Bridge in Duxbury covered in snow on Tuesday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
A shoveler on Appleton Street in Boston’s South End cleared snow on Tuesday.
A shoveler on Appleton Street in Boston’s South End cleared snow on Tuesday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Globe Staff