Law enforcement officials have identified the woman as Anneliese Heinig, who her family said was last seen in Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 26.

Authorities in Maine will continue searching Wednesday for a 37-year-old woman who went missing last week, after an “intensive day of searching” Monday yielded no results, police said.

Her mother, Anne Heinig, said Saturday on Facebook that her daughter’s vehicle had been found.

“It was broken down on 295 S near the Washington Street exit #9 and towed to SPortland so the ping location for her phone,” Anne Heinig wrote. “She was seen walking north on the southbound side at between 6:30 am and 7:30 am Tuesday. The tow company was called at 8:30 or 9:30 to tow it and never called us as the registered owners.”

Anne Heinig continued, “Her phone purse keys ATM card were all in the car. She has AAA so not sure why she didn’t call them or her sister to help. We still don’t know where she is. We think she has her license and may have gone to a nearby gas station with cash. (We think she may have been close to running out.)”

On Tuesday, Falmouth police Lieutenant Jeffrey Pardue said in an e-mail that authorities the day before had searched “the areas of I-295, Middle Road, and the Presumpscot River, as these were all accessible locations based on the tow location of Ms. Heinig’s vehicle. As part of yesterday’s search, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), K9 teams, and focused water-based patrols were utilized. After an intensive day of searching, we were unable to produce information that either advanced or narrowed our search.”

Pardue said that based on “recommendations from the search and rescue experts, today’s weather conditions were not conducive to a safe or productive search environment. We plan on continuing our efforts on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.”

He said Falmouth police got involved in the case on Sunday.

That’s when the department “was informed that Anneliese Heinig’s abandoned motor vehicle was towed by the Maine State Police on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from I-295,” Pardue wrote. “This tow occurred within the Town of Falmouth on a roadway that is the jurisdiction of the Maine State Police.”

After learning of the tow, Pardue wrote, his department searched “Ms. Heinig’s last known location” with several other agencies.

“ A witness provided information that a person was seen walking southbound in the northbound lane, away from the vehicle in question, on Tuesday (11/26/19) morning,” Pardue wrote. “Falmouth PD’s assistance began on Monday, December 2, 2019, which was approximately 12-hours after learning that Ms. Heinig’s vehicle was in fact towed from Falmouth.:

Officials said the Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Richmond Police Department, Portland Police Department, and Falmouth Fire Department are all involved in the search.

A missing person flyer described Anneliese Heinig as standing 5-foot-1 with a slender build, blue eyes, and blonde hair. She was wearing black pants and a jacket, as well as a black hat and shoes when she went missing, the flyer said. Anyone with information on Anneliese Henning’s whereabouts should call Richmond police at 207-737-8518.

Anne Heinig, the missing woman’s mother, on Monday thanked first responders for their efforts.

“I’m so grateful for the work being done by law enforcement and also to my dear friends with The Falmouth Fire Dept.,” Anne Heinig wrote. “Thank you Howard. (Chief Rice). To quote one of my dear friends: ‘God is watching her.’ I wish he’d tell me where she is. I’m so sad. She is a dearly loved beautiful young woman.”

Material from the Portland Press Herald was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.