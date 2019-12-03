Caplan, a resident of tony Greenwich, Conn. whom The American Lawyer magazine named “Dealmaker of the Year” in 2018, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to serve a month in prison for paying a $75,000 bribe to pad his daughter’s ACT score. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Gordon Caplan , 53, was sprung from federal custody on Nov. 22, according to court records and the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

A prominent lawyer sentenced in October to a month in prison for his role in the college admissions cheating scandal made it home for Thanksgiving, and a judge on Tuesday ordered authorities to return his passport, legal filings show.

On Tuesday, Judge Indira Talwani approved Caplan’s motion for the return of his passport, which he surrendered in March following his arrest.

“Since my arrest, I’ve been consumed with why I engaged in this type of conduct,” Caplan said in court during his sentencing hearing. “I come to the painful realization that this whole episode was, at least in large part, my own ambition for my daughter going to college.”

Caplan’s one of dozens of defendants jammed up in the breathtaking scheme, in which wealthy parents cut large checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to boost their kids’ SAT and ACT scores.

Singer’s admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

During Caplan’s sentencing, his lawyer noted that he had refused Singer’s offer to use the so-called “side door,” another name for the fake recruit portion of the scheme.

The sprawling probe has ensnared a number of business leaders and Hollywood celebrities, including screen legends Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Huffman, who starred in the hit TV series “Desperate Housewives” and floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” served less than two weeks behind bars for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman also had to cough up a $30,000 fine, and she was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and her husband, the fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are facing charges for allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their daughters into USC as bogus crew recruits. The couple has pleaded not guilty.

One of Loughlin’s daughters caused a social media stir on Sunday when she posted a video to her wildly popular YouTube channel, her first video post since the arrest of her parents.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.