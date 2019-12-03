The fire that started inside Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. turned into a deadly blaze that claimed the lives of six firefighters: Timothy P. Jackson, 51; Joseph T. McGuirk, 38; James F. “Jay” Lyons III, 34; Thomas E. Spencer, 42; Paul A. Brotherton, 41; and Jeremiah M. Lucey, 38.

Within minutes, firefighters were on their way. Little did they know, when they responded to this call, their lives would be changed forever . The Worcester Fire Department, and the city as a whole , would never be the same again.

It was the evening of Dec. 3, 1999, about two hours after the sun set on the city of Worcester, when an off-duty police officer noticed smoke coming from the top of a building on Franklin Street.

Today, several of their children — Spencer’s son Danny, Lucey’s son Jeremiah, and five of Brotherton’s sons — serve in the Worcester Fire Department.

In the two decades since the tragic warehouse fire, the city has continued to grieve for their fathers and the rest of the “Worcester Six,” and on Tuesday evening, city officials will honor them with a memorial service on the 20th anniversary of the fire.

The memorial service comes on the heels of the deaths of two other local firefighters. Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, 39, died while battling a four-alarm fire in November, and Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, 36, died after becoming trapped on the second floor while fighting a fire in an apartment building on Lowell Street last December.

At 5:30 p.m., past and present members of the Worcester Fire Department, accompanied by color guard and band, will line up at Union Station and then march down Grafton Street to the Franklin Street fire station, where a memorial ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. featuring remarks by Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr., and comedian and actor Denis Leary.

The fire affected Leary profoundly, as he had personal ties to two of the victims (Lucey was his cousin and Spencer was a childhood friend and high school classmate).

On Tuesday, Leary tweeted a photograph of Lucey on the job, wearing his firefighter helmet and gear. “My cousin Jerry Lucey in action for @WorcesterFD,” Leary wrote. “Back in the day #NeverForget #Worcester6 20 years ago today.”

My cousin Jerry Lucey in action for ⁦@WorcesterFD⁩ back in the day #NeverForget #Worcester6 20 years ago today pic.twitter.com/qh10a96Jf1 — Denis Leary (@denisleary) December 3, 2019

Leary, who established The Leary Firefighters Foundation in 2000, also announced the release of a new mini-documentary series called “The Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered.”

Our five part mini-documentary series, The Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered premieres Tuesday, December 3rd. #BraveEveryday Cc: @denisleary pic.twitter.com/OQzgLRQwWa — Leary Firefighters (@LearyFF) December 1, 2019

The first episode of the five-part series (below) premiered on the foundation’s website and social media channels Tuesday.

In advance of Tuesday’s memorial ceremony, the Worcester Fire Department posted an online tribute to Brotherton, Jackson, Lucey, Lyons, McGuirk, and Spencer on Twitter.

“Today, on the 20th anniversary of December 3rd, we remember and honor FF Brotherton, FF Jackson, FF Lucey, FF Lyons, FF McGuirk, LT Spencer. Our Heroes Fallen but not forgotten,” the tweet said. “Time may pass, but the impact of their sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve.”

Today, on the 20th anniversary of December 3rd, we remember and honor FF Brotherton, FF Jackson, FF Lucey, FF Lyons, FF McGuirk, LT Spencer.



Our Heroes Fallen but not forgotten. #W6 #WFD #WorcesterFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/UnuR8hGfDw — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 3, 2019

Some roads will be closed for the memorial event. City officials said there will be temporary road closures in the vicinity of the Franklin Street fire station beginning at 5 p.m., and firefighters from other departments are expected to line the marching route.

Travelers should also note that the main entrance to Union Station will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but the ADA platform will remain accessible from the station entrance at 45 Shrewsbury St., according to a tweet from MBTA commuter rail officials.

A temporary pop-up exhibit about the Worcester Six is also currently on display at Union Station. It will be open to the public, free of charge, Tuesday from 12 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Worcester Fire Museum and Educational Center’s Facebook page.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.