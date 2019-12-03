“Onward!,” the veteran newsman tweeted. “After 37 years at @bostonherald, I’ve given my notice to join @7News as Enterprise Editor. Excited about this new chapter and proud of the incredible work by my Herald newsroom colleagues that keeps that important voice alive. I’ll remain a loyal reader, that’s for sure!”

Boston Herald editor-in-chief Joe Sciacca is leaving the newspaper for a job at WHDH-TV. Sciacca confirmed the news in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Some well wishers hit him back right away on Twitter, including WBUR reporter Steve Brown and former Herald staffer Owen Boss, who currently works at WHDH-TV.

“Good luck in the new gig,” Brown wrote.

Advertisement

Boss added simply, “Welcome!”

Sciacca first joined the Herald in 1983 and became editor of the scrappy tabloid in 2010, according to his bio on the paper’s website.

“He has nearly four decades of daily newspaper experience as a reporter, political columnist and editor,” the bio says. “He was the 2016 recipient of the Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication awarded by Franklin Pierce University, which honored him as a ‘disruptor’ in the media industry.”

The bio says that under Sciacca’s leadership, “the Herald has been named as one of ‘10 Newspapers That Do It Right’ by Editor and Publisher, and Innovator of the Year by the Associated Press Media Editors for multimedia integration, including its pioneering internet platform Boston Herald Radio.”

His time in the news business began in the Merrimack Valley.

“He started his career as a correspondent for The Sun of Lowell and staff reporter at The Eagle-Tribune of Lawrence, Massachusetts,” the bio says. “He serves as a trustee of Austin Preparatory School and sits on the president’s advisory council and communication advisory board at Curry College. He is an annual guest lecturer in crisis communication at MIT.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.