A small earthquake, registering at 2.1 on the richter scale, was reported near north Plymouth Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 5-mile-deep quake hit about one mile south-south-west of north Plymouth around 5:30 p.m. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Apollo Eleven Road and Aldrin Road, according to the map.

The United States Geological Survey Community Map said the shaking was weak, and the earthquake caused no damage.