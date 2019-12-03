A snow plow hit a gas main at the Whole Foods Market plaza in Beverly early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Beverly police and firefighters responded to 150 Brimbal Ave. at approximately 2:25 a.m., said Officer Mike Boccuzzi, a spokesman for the Beverly Police Department.
The truck apparently “clipped a gas main as it was plowing,” he said.
After everything checked out OK, units cleared the scene. No evacuations were necessary, he said.
