More totals include 19 inches in Rowe and Huntington; 18.2 inches in Springfield; 18 inches in Agawam; 18.8 inches in Worthington; 17.2 inches in Granby; 17.8 inches in Southwick; 17.1 inches in Lunenburg; and 17 inches in Gardner, Wilbraham, and Ludlow.

A Tuesday morning weather service advisory put snow totals at 25 inches in Winchendon and Royalston; 22 inches in Middlefield; 22.5 inches in Plainfield; and 20 inches in Sterling.

Some parts of the state have gotten walloped by more than 2 feet of snow since Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s more.

At least 16 inches have been reported in Chicopee, Goshen, South Hadley, and Pepperell, according to the weather service. At least 15 inches have fallen in Colrain, East Hawley, Amherst, and Leominster.

Elsewhere, forecasters reported 14 inches in Ashfield; at least 13 inches in Methuen, Hawley, Chester, Wilmington, and Burlington; at least 12 inches in Greenfield, Chesterfield, Hopkinton, Dracut, Westborough, Fitchburg, and West Warren; and at least 11 inches in Boylston, Hubbardston, Northborough, Littleton, Tyngsborough, Shelburne Falls, Northfield, Andover, and Haverhill.

Rounding out the double-digit club were readings of at least 10 inches in Amesbury, Montague, New Salem, Holyoke, Acton, Lexington, Bedford, Tewksbury, West Townsend, Framingham, Westford, Grafton, Auburn, Worcester, and Lancaster, according to the weather service.

Boston, meanwhile, has some catching up to do.

The Hub has logged just 2.3 inches so far since the outset of the season’s first big snowfall, according to the weather service advisory.

The service kept the public up to date on the storm’s path Tuesday morning via Twitter.

“[815 am] A band of heavy snow developing in central and northern MA from Townsend and Fitchburg south to Brimfield,” forecasters tweeted. “Snowfall rates of 1-2”/hour can be expected within this band.”

The snow was coming down particularly fast Tuesday morning in New Bedford, according to NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn, the weather service’s amateur radio station.

“KD1CY-Rob-New Bedford, MA: 7.5” of snow, 1.8” in the last hour, snow intensity now light to moderate,” Skywarn tweeted around 8 a.m.

And all the snow blanketing Massachusetts put a wrench in the morning commute Tuesday.

“[8:15 am] a very slow and treacherous commute this morning across eastern #MA into #RI,” the weather service tweeted. “Accumulating #snow continues this morning but dry weather returns this afternoon resulting in a much better travel conditions.”

