Located in City Point, one of Boston’s hottest neighborhoods, the cozy-looking home has been advertised as a developer’s dream in a prime location, complete with architectural plans and renderings to build anew. But what the real estate listings haven’t said is that it once served as a secret burial ground for Bulger’s gang.

The Boston Landmarks Commission recently received an application from owner Mark Little to demolish the residence at 799 East Third St. in South Boston “to make way for a new 4-unit townhouse style development with 8 garaged parking spots.”

The home that James “Whitey” Bulger called “The Haunty” may get torn down.

The previous asking price of $3.5 million was lowered to $3,395,000, and the property is currently under agreement, according to Redfin.com,

To newcomers, it’s just another piece of pricey real estate. But longtime Southie residents may be aware of the history of this address and how it became part of Bulger’s grisly lore.

Back in the early 1980s, the cozy-looking two-story Cape belonged to the brother of Bulger associate Pat Nee, and it had an unfinished dirt-floor basement, where three of Bulger’s victims were buried.

In his testimony during Bulger’s racketeering trial, Kevin J. Weeks recounted that he saw Bulger kill Arthur “Bucky” Barrett, John McIntyre, and Deborah Hussey in the house. Their bodies remained buried in the basement until 1985, when the house was about to be sold. At that point, Weeks said, the bodies were exhumed and buried across the street from Florian Hall in Dorchester.

Bulger was later sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for participating in those murders and eight others while operating his criminal enterprise. The 89-year-old died in prison last October after he was beaten to death.

In 1983, Barrett, a bar owner and safecracker who was suspected of a Medford bank burglary, was lured to the South Boston home, chained to a chair, and interrogated for hours by Bulger. Bulger shot Barrett in the head and then took a nap while his associates buried him in the basement, according to testimony.

McIntyre was killed after telling law enforcement about a IRA gun-running trip organized by Bulger’s gang. Hussey, the 26-year-old daughter of Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi’s girlfriend, was strangled by Bulger in early 1985.

According to the most recent real estate listing for “The Haunty,” the property consists of two attached houses with parking for six cars and a large backyard. It’s been marketed as a development opportunity.

“Architectural plans have been approved for 9,766 sq ft sellable building area in PRIME SOUTHIE location between O & P Streets,” the listing states. “Full set of ZBA approved 4-unit architectural plans, land survey and renderings are included in sale.”

Boston Landmarks Commission staff have 10 calendar days to review applications to demolish properties in Boston for historic significance. If a property is determined to be “not significant,” staff can sign off on the demolition.

The application for 799 East Third St. was received on Nov. 29, and as of Tuesday, no determination had been made yet.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.