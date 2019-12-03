The woman was struck in a crosswalk on Day Boulevard near K Street around 7:15 a.m., State Police said in a statement. The woman was knocked to the ground.

State Police continued to ask for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down the hit-and-run driver who fled after striking a 60-year-old woman near the L Street Bathhouse in South Boston Monday.

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a Lincoln Town Car who struck a woman in South Boston Monday.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries and remained hospitalized Monday night, State Police said.

After hitting the woman, the driver sped off, State Police said.

“The car turned left onto L Street and then took an immediate right onto Columbia Road,” the statement said. “The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a mid- to late-2000s Lincoln Town Car, possibly silver or light beige in color.”

State Police said the car’s rear window and rear passenger windows were tinted. The car’s side mirror fell off and the front driver’s side was damaged in the crash.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 617-740-7710, the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.