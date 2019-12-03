The Cohasett Police Department proudly posted a video on social media of Barr presenting the officers with the award and posing for a photo with them at a ceremony in Washington D.C. .

Officers Aaron Bates and Alexander Stotik were among 19 law enforcement officials from across the country who received the third annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing, according to a press release from the office of Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Two Cohasset police officers who saved the life of a woman during a brutal attack were honored Tuesday for distinguished police work by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Bates and Stotik were dispatched to a home to investigate what neighbors said was a loud fight. After the officers heard a muffled scream, they kicked in a locked door and discovered what they called was an “attempted murder in progress,” according to the release.

Following an altercation with a male suspect, the officers were able to subdue him. The man was arrested, and the woman was taken for medical treatment.

“The officers exhibited extraordinary valor, bravery, courage, and professionalism in the face of extreme danger that would no doubt have resulted in the murder of the victim,” the release said.

Bates and Stotik “represent the very best of the law enforcement officers who protect and serve the people of Massachusetts every day,” Lelling said in the release. “Their commitment to protecting the lives of others – at great personal risk – should be a model for the rest of us.”

