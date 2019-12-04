Brockton police rescued a 13-year-old boy who got stuck in icy waters up to his chest in the woods Tuesday afternoon, Brockton police said.
The Brockton boy’s father called police at 2:41 p.m. to report his son was lost in the woods behind their house on Goldfinch Drive, Brockton police said in a statement.
“Officer John Sturdevant and his police K9 Gerry tracked the teenage boy deep into the woods near a body of water,” the statement said. “Two officers from Easton and two officers from Brockton got in the water and eventually discovered the teen. The officers found him stuck in the icy, muddy water that was up to his chest.”
Police pulled the boy out of the water, the statement said. The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then to Boston Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.
Brockton firefighters also responded to the incident, police said.
“The father says the son is doing okay. He thanked all the first responders who helped rescue his boy,” the statement said.
