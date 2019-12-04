Brockton police rescued a 13-year-old boy who got stuck in icy waters up to his chest in the woods Tuesday afternoon, Brockton police said.

The Brockton boy’s father called police at 2:41 p.m. to report his son was lost in the woods behind their house on Goldfinch Drive, Brockton police said in a statement.

“Officer John Sturdevant and his police K9 Gerry tracked the teenage boy deep into the woods near a body of water,” the statement said. “Two officers from Easton and two officers from Brockton got in the water and eventually discovered the teen. The officers found him stuck in the icy, muddy water that was up to his chest.”