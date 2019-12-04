At 6:54 a.m. it was 30 degrees at Logan International Airport, and temperatures were below freezing in many other communities, including Taunton (21 degrees); Norwood and Plymouth (22 degrees); New Bedford (23 degrees); Lawrence (24 degrees) and Worcester (26 degrees).

The National Weather Service said clouds will thicken this morning, and while a few light snow showers or patches of freezing drizzle are possible, most areas should be dry — a welcome change given the amount of precipitation we’ve had over the past two days.

Wednesday got off to a chilly start, and forecasters say temperatures will only reach the 30s this afternoon.

Advertisement

Highs are expected to get up to the mid-30s this afternoon.

Clouds will lower and thicken this morning. A few light snow showers or patches of freezing drizzle are possible, but most areas should be dry. Temperatures mostly in the 20s will climb into the 30s. The images show the 5 AM temps and the forecast afternoon high temps. pic.twitter.com/tmf3Y2qIaM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 4, 2019

Besides the chance for scattered flurries or patchy light drizzle, Wednesday will be cloudy with the highs in Boston reaching the upper 30s. Forecasters say the chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 20s. The weather service said dry weather will prevail Thursday, which will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s during the day and falling to the mid-20s at night.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers, with highs in the mid 30s.

The weekend is looking bright though. Saturday should be sunny and cold, with highs around 30, and Sunday should be mostly sunny and not as cool, with highs in the lower 40s.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.