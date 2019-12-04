Teixeira, 33, who worked as a concierge at the building for several weeks in 2016, was shot and wounded by police who confronted him inside the unit as he prepared to flee with a bag stuffed with jewelry, according to testimony by police.

Crime scene analysts described a bloody scene in the penthouse unit at the Macallen Building, where anesthesiologists Lina Bolaños, 38, and her fiance, Richard Field, 49, were found slain on May 5, 2017. They were bound with handcuffs and duct tape and their throats had been slashed.

The leader of the Boston Police crime lab’s DNA section told jurors Wednesday that genetic material found on Bampumim Teixeira’s blood-stained work boots and shirt linked him to the slaying of two doctors in their South Boston condominium.

On the seventh day of Teixeira’s murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, several witnesses testified that evidence had been degraded, apparently wiped away by cleaning products found inside the apartment.

But Julie James, manager of the Boston Police crime lab’s DNA section, told jurors that DNA from Bolaños was found on the blood-stained work boots that Teixeira was wearing when he was arrested. DNA from both victims was found on Teixeira’s shirt.

Kathryne Hall, who also works at the crime lab, told jurors that blood was found on the victims’ clothes, Bolaños’s engagement ring, and other jewelry. When Bolaños’s body was discovered, the blue blouse she was wearing had bronze buttons that were missing or broken, she said.

While scouring the apartment after the slayings, Hall said, she found one of the missing buttons on the kitchen floor. She said a second button was found in the hallway outside the apartment, which bolstered prior testimony that Bolaños was likely ambushed in the hallway when she arrived home from work.

Teixeira was wearing black work gloves when he was arrested and Hall told jurors that the gloves and other items recovered at the scene had “a strong odor of cleaning solutions.”

Amanda Armstrong, who works in the Boston Police Department’s latent print unit, testified that she was unable to recover any prints from a BB gun, three knives, scissors, wire cutters, masks, and other items found at the scene.

She said she recovered seven latent prints from closet doors and one from a window seat, but none matched Teixeira, while several matched someone who apparently had a reason to visit the apartment.

Teixeira had completed a nine-month sentence for two bank robberies just weeks before the murders.

Police were called to the Dorchester Avenue building after a friend of the doctors received text messages from Field’s cellphone saying there was a gunman in the apartment.

Testimony at the trial is scheduled to resume Thursday.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shmurphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.