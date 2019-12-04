Under state law, a manslaughter sentence can range from a period of probation to a maximum of 20 years in state prison. Kaplan also convicted the company, Atlantic Drain Service, which can be fined up to $250,000 and could also be banned from operating for 10 years.

Kevin L. Otto was convicted of two counts of manslaughter in a jury-waived trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Mitchell H. Kaplan, who is scheduled to announce the sentence Otto will receive after hearing from relatives of the two workers who died.

The drain company owner convicted of manslaughter for the 2016 drowning deaths of two employees working in a South End trench faces sentencing in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday.

Otto was at the job site on Dartmouth Street on the afternoon of Oct. 21, 2016, when a 14-foot trench quickly filled with water after a hydrant collapsed. Fifty-three-year-old Kelvin Mattocks and 47-year-old Robert Higgins were submerged and drowned.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office, which inherited the case from Daniel F. Conley, contended that Otto knew he was supposed to install cave-in protections known as trench boxes at the site, but the necessary safeguards weren’t present when dirt caved in, burying his workers up to their waists.

He shouted “get the hell out of the hole” to the pair, prosecutors said, but then the hydrant collapsed, unleashing a torrent of water that killed the two men.

Prosecutors said the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration had informed Otto at job sites in 2007 and 2012 that he needed to install cave-in protections in trenches deeper than 5 feet.

Otto’s lawyers had argued that the government couldn’t prove the lack of a trench box caused the hydrant to collapse. The city is responsible for installing hydrants, which are supposed to be equipped with devices called thrust-blocks to keep them stable, but there’s no evidence such safeguards were ever placed on the hydrant in question, the defense maintained.

Kaplan, in delivering his verdict in October, said from the bench that Otto took no steps to support the hydrant and other items, including the piping, prior to the trench collapse. Otto failed to take “reasonable steps” to prevent the tragedy, he said.

