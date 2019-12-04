“We are also not surprised at this arbitrary decision, as FWS has for months signaled its desire to tear down the Bri-Mar Stables - in spite of the science, ecological value of the colony, and offer of private funds needed for all repairs and future maintenance of the building, an offer that remains on the table,” Save Our Swallows said in a statement.

Save Our Swallows, a grassroots organization is “extremely disappointed in the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to destroy this legacy habitat” at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, the group said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to demolish Bri-Mar Stable in Hadley, the site of Massachusetts’ largest known nesting colony of barn swallows, has upset a local group of bird enthusiasts and conservationists.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement Wednesday, the project poses “no significant impacts on the quality of the environment,” and have decided to remove “the stable before the next nesting season to eliminate the threat of a possible structural failure of the building, potentially when the barn swallows are present.”

The stable’s “deteriorating structure is beyond repair and poses a major safety threat to refuge staff and visitors—including barn swallows,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Mara Silver, an ornithologist for 40 years and member of Save Our Swallows, said the Bri-Mar Stable has been evaluated by two civil engineers who found the building is in very good condition besides the roof which needs to be repaired. A member of Save Our Swallows offered to pay for all future costs and maintenance in perpetuity in order to save the stable, Silver said.

Barn swallows are not a federally endangered or threatened species, although they are showing population declines in portions of North America, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

Silver said, scientists do not know why barn swallows are declining in population, so in light of this there should be extra precaution when dealing with their species.

“We can’t reverse climate change,” Silver said. “Saving this stable is one thing we can do.”

Massachusetts Audubon Society could not be immediately reached for comment.

Refuge Manager Andy French, said in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service statement, the service is committed to supporting ongoing public dialog, research, and conservation efforts to address regional population declines of barn swallows.

There were 751 public comments submitted during a 56-day public review of the plan, Fish and Wildlife Services said. Save Our Swallows is asking that they open a 30-day public review before taking any action.

“It’s a wildlife refuge, we are offering to pay for all future repairs, and it’s home to a thriving bird population,” Silver said. “Why wouldn’t we just save it?”

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.