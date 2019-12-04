Thibodeau and Murphy allegedly approached the woman while she was parked in her car outside the Dollar General store at 13 West Main St.

Jessie Thibodeau, 44, and Nichole Murphy, 31, both of Dudley, were arrested at their home on Green Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday after they allegedly kidnapped the unidentified good Samaritan, Dudley police said in a statement.

A woman was robbed and kidnapped by a man and woman in Dudley Tuesday night after she let them get into her car to escape the cold, Dudley police said.

“These individuals stated that they were homeless and asked to smoke inside of her vehicle to get out of the cold. The victim allowed them inside of her vehicle. She did not know either party. The male then stated that he had a gun and that he had it to the back of her head,” the statement said.

Police said Thibodeau and Murphy made the woman drive them around the neighboring town of Webster for an hour.

“The individuals advised her to contact anyone that she could get money from. She was instructed to drop them off at The Wash Tub Laundromat, located at 5 Oxford Avenue in Dudley. Once there, the two exited the vehicle and walked away. The victim reported her license, cell phone, and $20.00 stolen at that time,” the statement said.

The woman reported the incident to Webster police around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dudley police said.

Police found footprints in the snow near where Thibodeau and Murphy got out of the woman’s car in Dudley, police said. Officers tracked the footprints to the home on Green Street and entered on a search warrant.

Police also discovered that, before the good Samaritan was kidnapped, Thibodeau and Murphy unsuccessfully tried to get into another person’s car in the Dudley Dollar General store parking lot.

Thibodeau and Murphy were arrested and set to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Wednesday morning on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and larceny from a person, police said.

