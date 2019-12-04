Police said the attack went down shortly before noon at the corner of Tremont and Prentiss streets.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Eddie Smith. It wasn’t clear whether he had hired a lawyer.

A 58-year-old Boston resident is facing criminal charges for allegedly attacking a man with a shovel and box cutter in Roxbury on Tuesday, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent head wound that was bleeding heavily,” the statement said.

The victim, whom authorities did not name, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“After further investigation, it was revealed to officers that the suspect struck the victim in the head with a snow shovel then pulled out a box-cutter and slashed the victim over his eye,” the statement said.

Smith fled the scene but was apprehended in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Dudley Square, according to the release, which said police “also located a box-cutter as well as a snow shovel.”

Now Smith faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mayhem, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.