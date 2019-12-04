After the first major winter storm of the season, at least 12 people across Massachusetts have gone to the hospital after injuring their hand in a snowblower, officials said.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington has seen seven of these injuries, Dan Marra, a spokesman for the hospital, said. One came in Monday, and the other six flooded in Tuesday.
“Most of them are cuts, lacerations,” he said. “Every once in a while you will get someone who has lost their finger completely.”
At least one of the seven injured lost a finger, Marra said.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital has seen two hand injuries from snowblowers in the past 24 hours, Mark Murphy, a spokesman for the hospital, said early Wednesday afternoon.
UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester saw three of the injuries on Monday, Tony Berry, a spokesman for the hospital, said.
While it was not clear if Massachusetts General Hospital saw any snowblower-related injuries, the hospital tweeted a reminder about the dangers of the snow-clearing machine.
“In keeping with tradition, we offer the following reminder on behalf of our ED staff: Please, please, please never stick hands in snowblowers,” the tweet said.
Tuesday morning, firefighters in Lawrence removed a man’s hand from a snowblower chute and stuck around to finish clearing the man’s driveway.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, who has been a paramedic for more than 30 years, said the call for a hand stuck in a snowblower is not a rare one.
“It happens every snowstorm. It’s a very common occurrence, although it shouldn’t be,” he said. “Every storm, someone thinks they can put their hands in the chute.”
