“Most of them are cuts, lacerations,” he said. “Every once in a while you will get someone who has lost their finger completely.”

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington has seen seven of these injuries, Dan Marra, a spokesman for the hospital, said. One came in Monday, and the other six flooded in Tuesday.

After the first major winter storm of the season, at least 12 people across Massachusetts have gone to the hospital after injuring their hand in a snowblower, officials said.

At least one of the seven injured lost a finger, Marra said.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has seen two hand injuries from snowblowers in the past 24 hours, Mark Murphy, a spokesman for the hospital, said early Wednesday afternoon.

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester saw three of the injuries on Monday, Tony Berry, a spokesman for the hospital, said.

While it was not clear if Massachusetts General Hospital saw any snowblower-related injuries, the hospital tweeted a reminder about the dangers of the snow-clearing machine.

“In keeping with tradition, we offer the following reminder on behalf of our ED staff: Please, please, please never stick hands in snowblowers,” the tweet said.

Tuesday morning, firefighters in Lawrence removed a man’s hand from a snowblower chute and stuck around to finish clearing the man’s driveway.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, who has been a paramedic for more than 30 years, said the call for a hand stuck in a snowblower is not a rare one.

“It happens every snowstorm. It’s a very common occurrence, although it shouldn’t be,” he said. “Every storm, someone thinks they can put their hands in the chute.”

