Nearby, police directed traffic off of Route 9. Farther up the thoroughfare, two fire engines sat parked, their lights blinking.

At the intersection of Cypress Street and Route 9, National Grid crews could be seen sticking instruments into two open manholes.

BROOKLINE — A stretch of Route 9 was closed Wednesday evening to traffic as crews of firefighters and utility workers responded to the scene of multiple manhole explosions.

Another National Grid crew toiled farther up Rte. 9, near the Brookline Driving School.

Officers responded to Boylston Street and Brington Road after more than one manhole exploded around 6:10 p.m., a Brookline police dispatcher said.

Advertisement

Eversource has responded to the scene and is investigating, said Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for the utility company.

No power outages have been reported, and no one was injured, he said.

The state transportation department has been notified that Brookline fire is handling the situation, said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the department.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.