Those museums are significantly smaller in scope and size than Boston’s Museum of Science, which regularly sees more than 1.4 million visitors a year and reported $257.5 million in net assets in fiscal year 2017. By comparison, the Tech Interactive, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, reported an average attendance rate of 500,000 and $71 million in net assets in its 2018 audit.

Tim Ritchie, who has more than 15 years at the helm of metropolitan science centers, will join the nonprofit museum in February 2020. Since 2011, he has served as president of The Tech Interactive, a family-friendly STEM museum located in San Jose, Calif., which received a National Medal for Museum and Library Service in 2015. Before joining The Tech, Ritchie was president of the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Ritchie’s appointment comes during a tumultuous year for the museum, which has been under the direction of interim president and chief operating officer Wayne Bouchard since Miaoulis’s departure in January. The museum has also struggled financially, prompting Bouchard to write to employees in May with a three-step plan to shrink labor expenditures “as rising costs continue to outpace revenues.” Two months later, the museum cut 29 positions; 21 people retired and eight were laid off. The Globe also reported in November that box office employees felt pressured to upsell visitors or see their hours cut.

Advertisement

Todd Sperry, who oversees marketing and communications at the museum, told the Globe in November that the museum continues to struggle with the rising costs of building maintenance and said the museum’s engineering curriculum was not generating as much revenue as in years past. In 2004, the Museum of Science spearheaded a curriculum program entitled Engineering is Elementary that serves educators and children from kindergarten to eighth grade. The founder and director of the program, Christine Cunningham, left the museum this spring.

Advertisement

Ritchie will lead the museum as it pursues a 10-year master plan that includes major renovations to its main exhibition wing and IMAX theater. The museum plans to open two new permanent exhibits next fall: one, an immersive look into polar environments; the other, an expanded engineering design workshop.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim back to Boston to lead the Museum during an era of unparalleled growth and transformation. The Museum is strong on every measure, and Tim is well positioned to deliver our essential mission,” Bouchard said in a statement on Ritchie’s appointment. Ritchie earned his master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.

He will officially leave the Tech Interactive next month.

“Boston is getting a real one in Ritchie. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is deeply beloved here at the center and in the Silicon Valley,” said Jeff Gire, the director of media and community at the San Jose center.

In his second to last year as president of the Tech Interactive, Ritchie took home a salary of $368,727. Miaoulis, the former Museum of Science president, began his 16-year tenure with a comparable salary of $357,701 but reported $626,000 in total compensation — a 75 percent increase — on the museum’s 2016 tax filing, the most recent available publicly.

Advertisement

In addition to his master’s from Harvard, Ritchie earned a law degree from Duke Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College. His wife, Christine, serves as the director of palliative care and geriatric medicine research at MGH, as well as the director of a newly established Center for Aging and Serious Illness at the hospital.

The Museum of Science did not respond to requests for further comment on Ritchie’s appointment.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.