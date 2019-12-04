A puppy found abandoned in the woods in Acton is being treated at an animal clinic for a broken leg and chemical burns so severe officials fear she may never recover, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. The 12-week old puppy, named Ramona by the clinic, was abused and intentionally dropped in the woods. Acton police are “desperate to find and hold accountable those responsible for her condition,” the MSPCA said in a statement Wednesday. The nonprofit and Acton police have teamed up to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction, the statement said. Those with information should call Acton police at 978-929-7711 or the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department at 800-628-5808.

Providence

Night life safety measures proposed

City Council Sabina Matos has proposed several new nightlife safety measures in response to several violent incidents at city clubs recently. The proposals released Tuesday include prohibiting the issuance of new 2 a.m. liquor licenses in some areas of the city, requiring video surveillance systems at more establishments, and codifying penalties for violators. The proposals are the result of several meetings involving Matos, Board of Licenses chairman Dylan Conley, City Hall administrators, a police representative, and several business owners. A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death at a city hookah lounge in October, and a man was beaten and stabbed to death in a parking lot after a confrontation at another city club in June. There have been several other violent incidents. (AP)

Concord, N.H.

Officials aim to save Medicaid for schools

New Hampshire is taking steps to salvage federal money for schools that provide mental health counseling, speech therapy and other services to students, Governor Chris Sununu and other state officials said Wednesday. The Medicaid to Schools program allows schools to be reimbursed by the federal government for services provided to Medicaid-eligible students. While it once applied only to special education students, the state expanded the program in 2017, and it now covers thousands of students from virtually every district. The program is in jeopardy, however, because under new federal guidance issued in July, those providing the services must be licensed by a medical board, not just credentialed by the state Department of Education. To address that issue, Sununu signed an executive order Wednesday to temporarily speed up the licensing process, and bipartisan legislation is being drafted to create a permanent change. (AP)