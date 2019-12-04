At 8:59 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that the Orange Line was experiencing “residual delays” of up to 15 minutes in both directions.

At 6:06 a.m. the MBTA tweeted that northbound Orange Line trains were delayed up to 10 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Stony Brook. By 7 a.m., the northbound delays had increased to 20 minutes .

Passengers taking the MBTA Orange Line were faced with delays during their Wednesday morning commute.

Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley was among many passengers who was affected by the slowdown. He said people were “packed in like sardines” and running late for work. O’Malley described the situation as “unacceptable.”

“Update: conductor just announced that there was a third disabled train that would cause further delays for the Orange Line,” O’Malley tweeted at 8:50 a.m. “We’ve been at Jackson Square for a while & people are packed in like sardines (with more unable to board).”

“Most people on this train will be late for work. For some, it’ll be chalked up to riding the T by a sympathetic boss. For others, it may mean docked pay or disciplinary action. It’s another byproduct of the huge cost of an underfunded transit system. And it is unacceptable.”

Another Twitter used named Amanda Maher Keefe posted a video of people waiting on the platform at Malden Center.

“Hope nobody wanted to get to work today,” she wrote. “Especially in time for 9am meetings.”

Hope nobody wanted to get to work today. Especially in time for 9am meetings. #MBTA #OrangeLine leaving hundreds behind at Malden Ctr, the 2ND(!!) stop on the line. @MBTA @mbta_alerts @CharlieBakerMA pic.twitter.com/8w3c3r1bya — Amanda Maher Keefe (@amandamkeefe) December 4, 2019

“Fist fight just started to break out at Sullivan with angry commuters frustrated over 30+ min delays and inability to get on trains,” she tweeted. “Well done, @mbta.”

At 9:01 a.m. she tweeted that the trains were finally moving, “But trains are so packed, unfortunately you won’t be able to get on,” she wrote. So plan for 30+ min delays.”

Another Twitter user named Finn posted a photo of a very crowded Orange Line train and platform at Malden Center, and wrote that the T was “not exactly being fully transparent” about the state of Orange Line service. “None of us have a clue what’s going on,” he tweeted.

This is *Malden Center* inbound! Employees are essentially berating customers and suggesting they go take the Commuter Rail. None of us have a clue what's going on. The @mbta currently has NO southbound delays reported. @universalhub pic.twitter.com/fTaizbbScE — Finn (@nofunfinn) December 4, 2019

The delays Wednesday morning were just the latest in a series of problems for the Orange Line, which recently undergone an extensive makeover. But passengers have yet to reap the benefits of those modernization efforts, and some could argue service has only gotten worse.

The shiny new Orange Line subway cars that made their debut in August have been taken out of service — for the second time in three months — after an “uncommon noise” was heard coming from the train cars. It’s unclear when the new cars will return.

MBTA officials did not immediately respond to comment.

And since new tracks were installed, Orange Line trains have had to move at slower speeds through downtown Boston. The Globe reported that in November, the typical Orange Line train took about 7.5 minutes to travel from Chinatown to North Station, according to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority data, compared to under 5.5 minutes earlier this year. MBTA officials told the Globe last month that the slower speeds were expected and they were due to temporary speed restrictions.

On Tuesday morning, Orange Line service was halted between the Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center stops around 9:30 a.m. after someone reported arcing and a possible motor malfunction on a train entering State station. An Orange Line supervisor then found a defect in the third rail that had to be repaired.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.