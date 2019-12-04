“On arrival, [firefighters] found a DPW six-wheel dump-style truck on fire. The engine and the passenger compartment were fully involved. The fire was extinguished without incident. No injuries,” Doucet said.

The six-wheel dump truck caught fire around 11:51 a.m., said Westborough Fire Captain Stephen Doucet. The town’s department of public works owned the truck.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:26 p.m, Doucet said. Doucet did not know what caused the blaze.

“The truck was old. It was a 2002 Ford F-350. It was out plowing. One of our municipal employees was able to get out of the truck. The truck’s completely totaled. When trucks are plowing, things get hot. There could be leaks or things just get overheated,” said Derek Saari, the assistant director of Westborough’s department of public works.

