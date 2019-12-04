The nonprofit and Acton police have teamed up to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction, the statement said.

The 12-week-old puppy, named Ramona by the shelter, was abused and intentionally dropped in the woods. Acton police are “desperate to find and hold accountable those responsible for her condition,” the MSPCA said in a statement Wednesday.

A puppy found abandoned in the woods in Acton is being treated at a Boston animal shelter for a broken leg and chemical burns so severe officials fear she may not recover, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no leads, MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said. Those with information should call Acton police at 978-929-7711 or the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department at 800-628-5808.

Ramona was found on Nov. 15 by a woman who was walking her dog on a trail in the woods.

The puppy was “wagging her tail but was unable to walk, and her small body was covered in open wounds,” the MSPCA said. The woman called the police and drove Ramona to the MSPCA.

Ramona sustained what appear to be chemical burns on 40 percent of her body and has suspected bite wounds on her back, the MSPCA said.

“Not only is she dealing with these horrendous skin wounds, but she also has a broken left front elbow, which started to heal improperly, so we may need to amputate that leg,” Rebecca Fellman, the MSPCA’s shelter veterinarian, said in the statement.

Ramona will require care at the MSPCA for the next four months as she undergoes weekly debridement procedures for her burns and a state-mandated four-month quarantine because of the unknown bite marks, the MSPCA said.

“We very much hope we can get to the stage where we place her into an adoptive home because, after all she’s been through, she deserves that more than anything,” Fellman said.

The MSPCA is raising funds to offset the cost of Ramona’s care, which is expected to exceed $4,000. Those who wish to donate can do so at www.mspca.org/helpramona.

