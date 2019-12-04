Salem firefighters are responding to a hazardous incident at a commercial building in an industrial park Wednesday morning, the department said.

Salem firefighters were called about an incident around 8:45 a.m. at a commercial manufacturing building at Shetland Industrial Park on Congress Street, said Jeff Brown, a dispatcher for the Salem Fire Department.

“We don’t know what the source is or exactly what it is, but we’re getting readings of some type on our meters, indicating there’s some type of a hazard. But we don’t know what the cause is or what the material is,” Brown said.