WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Two teenagers and their mother’s boyfriend are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in a Connecticut home, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Watertown home at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had shot her son and daughter, police said.

The siblings, ages 15 and 16, were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead, Deputy Chief Joshua Bernegger said.