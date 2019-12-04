One hunter allegedly shot another in Wareham on Wednesday in what investigators are calling an accident.
Massachusetts Environmental Police officers were on scene near Charlotte Furnace Road Wednesday evening, an agency spokeswoman said.
“A hunter was struck when another hunter in the surrounding area discharged their firearm while hunting,” said the spokeswoman.
The victim was treated for injuries that were described as non-life threatening. Both hunters were wearing the required hunter orange, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
Wareham police deferred comment to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.
Advertisement