A business owner reported that someone burglarized Weld’s office and four other businesses in the building again around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, police said in another statement Thursday.

Weld’s campaign office at 25 Lowell St. was one of three businesses broken into Tuesday night or early Wednesday, Manchester, N.H., police said in a statement.

Former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld’s presidential campaign office in Manchester, N.H., was broken into twice in two days this week, along with other businesses in this week, police in that city said.

“The first office was the Bill Weld Campaign Office where only a few items were taken,” police said about the Wednesday burglaries. “From that office the suspect forced entry into Snapshot Photography. This business was hit the hardest, it had been ransacked and thousands of dollars of merchandise taken.”

The burglar or burglars then broke into another business on the floor below Snapshot, police said. They did not take anything.

Weld’s office and the other businesses were broken into the second time between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Businesses in the building had been broken into sometime between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, police said.

Weld is currently seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for president.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call 603-668-8711.

