“The cause is still being determined. The National Grid and Eversource are working together to find out where the inception of the issues were. There were both electrical and gas issues in the area in concert with each other, but we’re not sure which precipitated which,” said Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan.

The explosions happened around 6 p.m. and broke some glass in buildings along Boylston Street, which is also known as Route 9, said Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Canney. Three or four businesses were evacuated, but no one was injured.

Investigators believe an electrical or gas issue caused the underground explosion in Brookline Wednesday night that popped off four manhole covers and damaged some buildings, officials said.

Advertisement

Crews from National Grid, the town’s natural gas supplier, were on scene Thursday morning to fix gas leaks, said Christine Milligan, a National Grid spokeswoman. Eversource Energy, the town’s electricity supplier, had finished cleaning up the scene by Thursday morning, Sullivan said.

“It’s very likely a gas leak was not the cause. We are still investigating it. The cause is unknown. We did find some gas leaks in the area when we came out to investigate as well, but at this time, we don’t know what the cause is, whether it’s electric or gas,” Milligan said.

Firefighters did not have a damage estimate, Sullivan said.

Route 9 was temporarily closed in both directions at Cypress Street Wednesday night, said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the state transportation department.

Firefighters were investigating possible carbon monoxide in the basements of some of the buildings Wednesday night, Canney said.

Witnesses said they heard booming explosions every time a manhole cover popped off. Rod Rosales, the owner of Sizerun Supply at 355 Boylston St., said he saw a manhole “flipping like a penny in the air.”

Advertisement

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff and Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.