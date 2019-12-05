Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of a slew of members and associates of the Latin Kings street gang.
US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office confirmed the arrests via Twitter.
“#BREAKING: Dozens of #LatinKings members & associates, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership, have been charged w/ federal racketeering, drug and firearms offenses,” Lelling’s office tweeted.
A news conference on the takedown is slated for 11 a.m.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.