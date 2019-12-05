One person was flown to a Boston hospital after they were burned in a one-alarm fire at a Peabody apartment building, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 50 Warren St. sometime after 10 a.m., said a Peabody Fire Department dispatcher.
The person’s burns were non-life-threatening, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
State fire officials and Peabody firefighters are investigating the fire, Mieth said.
No further information was immediately available.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.