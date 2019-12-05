A man died after crashing his vehicle through a fence and into a tree near Harvard Square Thursday morning, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of 1270 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. The male driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, and a male passenger has been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said in a statement.

Officers from the Cambridge Police Department, Harvard University Police and State Police were at the scene of the crash. Traffic has been impacted because Massachusetts Avenue had to be closed at Bow Street coming into Harvard Square, police said.