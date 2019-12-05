A man in a wheelchair who was manually rolling on an Interstate 93 off-ramp in Boston was picked up by a State Police trooper and driven to his destination Thursday morning, police said.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation cameras caught the man on video rolling himself along the ramp toward South Station as cars drove past in the opposite direction.
State Police got a call alerting them to the man at 5:10 a.m., David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said. Two cruisers went to the location and found the man within minutes, he said.
One of the troopers picked up the man and gave him a ride to his final destination, Procopio said.
