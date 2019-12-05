Temperatures will reach the mid-30s and then fall into the 20s Friday night, and there will be a slight chance of snow showers in Boston in the evening, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 40 percent chance of snow for Suffolk County, and less than a half an inch of new accumulation is expected in Boston.

We could see more snow on Friday afternoon, but it shouldn’t amount to much.

There’s still a good amount of snow on the ground in some areas of Massachusetts, but it really depends on where you are. While Boston received about 7 inches of snow earlier this week, there’s not much of it left. Total accumulations ranged widely across the state, from as little as a couple inches on Cape Cod to more than 2 feet in some areas of Central Mass., according to the weather service.

Leading the way was the city of Fitchburg, which was blanketed with 27.4 inches of snow, followed by Townsend (25.2 inches) and the towns of Winchendon, Hubbardston, and Sterling (25 inches).

As promised, here is the updated snowfall map for our 1st major winter storm this season! It includes reports from the entire duration of the storm (Dec 1-3). For individual reports or to find info about past weather events, go to https://t.co/aVq4v9HXiG #mawx #riwx #ctwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0Ypjn8YdUM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 5, 2019

Thursday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid 20s. Friday will start out partly sunny in the morning, and then turn mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should be sunny and cold, with highs in the lower 30s, and there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday, too, with highs in the upper 30s.

[Temperatures] With developing sunshine, expect temperatures to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures today will be 4 to 5 degrees colder than average for December 5. pic.twitter.com/4Dhus7WhP7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 5, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.