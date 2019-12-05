The 80’s bands are scheduled to perform at Fenway on Aug. 25, 2020 and join an already stacked summer lineup.

Also on the tour? Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Heavy metal fans — rejoice. Legendary rockers Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard announced on Wednesday they are coming to Fenway Park as part of their 2020 stadium tour.

According to the press release announcing the tour, Mötley Crüe has seen a “massive surge” in fans calling for them to tour again following the March release of their Netflix biopic “The Dirt,” despite the band’s 2014 retirement pact.

Def Leppard, meanwhile, is no stranger to Fenway. They performed there last summer with Journey and Cheap Trick.

Poison, which had a No. 1 hit in 1988 with “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” will return to the stage with their original lineup. Jett and her crew last appeared in Boston with Styx at the Blue Hills Pavilion in June 2018.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., but Citi cardmembers can get pre-sale tickets between Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

On Wednesday, Live Nation also announced that Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, and Nantucket native Meghan Trainor will play at Fenway Park on June 24. And earlier this week, Fenway officials announced that James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, and Shawn Colvin will also perform at the venue in June.

