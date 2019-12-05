The majority of 176 residents cited for registering their vehicles outside of their Rhode Island city had Massachusetts plates, Woonsocket officials announced Wednesday. Seventy-six percent or 133 of the citations were issued for vehicles garaged in Woonsocket, but registered in Massachusetts, which it borders. Massachusetts has a tax rate of $25 per $1,000 of a vehicle compared with Woonsocket’s $35, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. Not registering cars where they are garaged cheats the city of excise tax revenue and can lead to public safety problems, officials said. Among the safety concerns are being able to quickly identify car owners in the event of a crime or accident, they said. Some Woonsocket residents register their cars in other Rhode Island communities with lower taxes — those accounted for 7 percent of the citations issued. (AP)

Manchester, N.H.

Board approves refugee resettlement plan

New Hampshire’s largest city has voted to support refugee resettlement there. Manchester’s Board of Alderman voted Tuesday to use federal funds to support resettlement agencies after Governor Chris Sununu gave his consent in November. “We embrace the diversity here and encourage people to come to Manchester,” Mayor Joyce Craig said. Craig said that over the next year, nearly 100 refugees will be settled in the city. Any municipalities seeking to resettle refugees have until Dec. 20 to submit their approval. (AP)

Bangor, Maine

Man charged for blast that hurt referee

The chairman of construction company Cianbro Corp. is facing criminal charges over the firing of a small cannon that injured a referee at a Maine Maritime Academy football game in Castine. Peter Vigue was indicted Thursday in Hancock County on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possessing or discharging a firearm on a school property. Law enforcement officials said the 72-year-old Vigue, a Maine Maritime alumnus, fired the cannon in tradition when the team scored a touchdown. But something discharged and hit a referee in the head. The district attorney said the referee was treated and released from a hospital. (AP)

South Burlington, Vt.

National Guard adds three new fighter jets

The Vermont Air National Guard has taken delivery of three more F-35 fighter jets. The guard says the three jets arrived at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington at about 3 p.m. Thursday after being flown from the factory in Fort Worth, Texas, by Vermont guard pilots. Now the guard has taken delivery of five F-35s. By next summer, the guard is scheduled to have 20 of the aircraft, which replaced the F-16s the guard flew for decades. The Air Force describes the F-35 as its fifth-generation fighter, combining stealth technology with speed and agility. (AP)