Michael Cook, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges and is currently being held without bail, records show. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said the murder count is being sought against Michael A. Cook Sr., who was indicted in September on charges including assault to murder stemming from a “brutal attack” in July on his wife, Charli A. Cook.

Prosecutors will seek a murder indictment against a North Adams man who served prison time for child rape, after his wife died Sunday from injuries he allegedly inflicted on her over the summer, authorities said Thursday.

Harrington’s office said in a statement that Charli Cook, 41, died from her injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“I send my condolences to Charli Cook’s family and friends,” Harrington said in a statement. “The investigators, prosecutors, and victim advocates who have been working on this case were heartbroken by her passing. We are determined to obtain justice for Charli.”

A statement of facts filed in court when Michael Cook was initially charged with the assault counts said he called North Adams police at 1:08 a.m. on July 11 and told the dispatcher, “I did something I wasn’t supposed to. Please send an ambulance.”

The filing said he later told police who arrived at his home on Chase Avenue that “I snapped. I found out she’s been cheating on me and I bashed her head in.” Once he was handcuffed, the document said, Cook told officers, “Hurry up she’s bleeding out in there.”

Police discovered Charli Cook inside the residence bleeding profusely from her head and showing “involuntary body movements,” the filing said. Police noted blood on a bedroom dresser and surmised the dresser may have been used “as a potential dangerous weapon” on Charli Cook, records show.

Later at the police station, Michael Cook left his mother a voicemail in which he allegedly said, “I got myself in trouble again,” and “I don’t think you’ll see me for a long time.”

The statement of facts said his criminal history dates back more than two decades with arrests on a raft of charges including rape of a child with force, threatening to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, and a dozen restraining order violations.

The filing said Cook’s record shows “a propensity towards sexual and physical violence and a predatory lifestyle going back over 20 years.”

He pleaded guilty in 2011 to child rape charges and was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison, legal filings show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.