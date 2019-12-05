“This study shows that in Roman times, wood from the near-natural woodlands of northeastern France was used for construction purposes in the centre of Rome,” Bernabei said in a statement.

The research by Mauro Bernabei from the National Research Council, Italy, and colleagues, was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One .

A new study by Italian researchers traces ancient timbers found during an excavation in Rome to the Jura mountains in eastern France more than 1,000 miles away, underlining the Roman Empire’s prowess at long-distance trading

Bernabei said the research “emphasises the importance of wood for the Romans and the powerful logistic organisation of the Roman society.”

The researchers looked at 24 well-preserved planks that were found during an archeological excavation carried out during the construction of a Rome subway line. The planks were found under via Sannio near the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano.

The planks had been part of a richly decorated portico belonging to a vast and wealthy property, the study said.

The researchers dated the year of the trees’ felling to 40 to 60 A.D. and traced them to France.

They suggested that the timbers had been floated down the Saone and Rhone rivers before they were transported across the Mediterranean and up the river Tiber to Rome.

“The dimension and weight of the oak planks suggest river and maritime rather than land transport. A dense network of waterway trade routes were intensively used to connect the Roman Empire,” the study said.

The researchers noted that little is known about timber trading to Rome as little wood has been found in a state suitable for analysis.

“For the first time, the use of oak trees grown in the Roman provinces north of the Alps has been proved for the construction of buildings in ancient Rome,” the study said.