Dec. 6, 1998: The high cost of living in Massachusetts is driving away young people and causing a shortage of workers that could jeopardize the state’s economic expansion, according to a new report. While more people fled the state during the recession of the early 1990s, the problem today is that young professionals and other workers continue to leave despite a rebound generating abundant job opportunities, according to the study prepared by the Teresa and H. John Heinz III Foundation in Pittsburgh and the Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth, a Boston think tank.