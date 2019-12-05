During a routine inspection of Fuji Food Product’s manufacturing plant in Brockton, the Food and Drug Administration found Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune system, the company said.

Fuji Food Products Inc. announced the voluntary recall of their ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls on Nov. 27, saying the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

Trader Joe’s recalled several of their prepared sushi products after the FDA found they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause a serious infection, at a supplier’s facility in Brockton, officials said.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, nausea, and abdominal pain, and the infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The Listeria was found near where the food was being processed, said Gene Grabowski, a spokesman for Fuji Food Products. No illnesses from the products have been reported, Grabowski said Thursday afternoon.

“There’s no evidence that any of the sushi was actually tainted with Listeria,” he said.

The products were sold to retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest, including Trader Joe’s, the company said.

On Monday, Trader Joe’s posted on their website asking customers who purchased the products to throw them away or return them to Trader Joe’s for a refund. All the potentially contaminated products were removed from store shelves, Trader Joe’s said.

The products, which include ready-to-eat sushi platters and rolls, are packaged in plastic trays with clear lids. A full list of the products can be found here.

Fuji Food Products has ceased production at the Brockton facility and is continuing to investigate the issue, the company said.

The recall is expected to be in effect for several weeks, until Fuji Food Products cleans their facility and it is cleared by the FDA, Grabowski said. Fuji Food Products is based in California, but has the facility in Brockton to provide fresh products to their retailers on the East Coast, he said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.