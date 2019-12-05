Galloway also allegedly spent the cash on cellphones, a friend and other items after the murder, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has alleged in court papers.

Tammie P. Galloway allegedly killed Laura Shifrina in the victim’s apartment, stole some cash and drove off in the Russian immigrant’s 2011 Ford Fiesta in May 2017. The stolen car was later recovered in Boston smelling of bleach used in an attempt to eradicate forensic evidence.

The first degree murder trial of a Needham woman accused of killing her 81-year-old neighbor gets underway Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court where opening statements are expected to be heard by jurors.

Shifrina was found dead by her daughter on May 31, 2017, in the victim’s apartment in the Linden Street housing development for the elderly and disabled operated by the Needham Housing Authority.

Shifrina was a Jewish refugee who immigrated to the United States around 2002 with her daughter and her family. She worked for the Moscow Aviation Institute as a computer software engineer before coming to America, a friend told the Globe in 2017. She was an active member of the Massachusetts Club of Russian Speaking Scientists and edited a bulletin called “Intellect.”

Galloway was living in the development due to a disability that officials have said they cannot disclose due to privacy restrictions. Following her arrest for Shifrina’s murder, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Galloway had been convicted of a violent crime in North Carolina in the 1990s.

Galloway has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges. If convicted of first degree she faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.