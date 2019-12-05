Many of the donors to the annual fund drive were once on the receiving end of that generosity.

Globe Santa first delivered Christmas gifts in 1956, when the inaugural campaign visited 6,200 families around Greater Boston and raised $51,000 so children who may have otherwise found nothing under their tree instead discovered gifts.

But others who remember opening gifts from Globe Santa as children now need his help so their sons and daughters can experience the excitement of presents on Christmas morning.

A single mother from Roxbury finds herself in precisely that predicament. She recently lost her job and wrote a letter to Globe Santa in hopes that her daughter would not go without gifts on Christmas.

“I want to first extend my gratitude to this program you are running,” she wrote. “As a child, I received Globe Santa gifts along with my 5 other siblings. I never in a million years thought I would be so dependent on Globe Santa.”

The woman said she was dreading the possibility that her “sweet and affectionate” 5-year-old might be let down this year after the family’s finances recently took a severe turn for the worse and she is solely focused on keeping their apartment and putting food on the table.

“Sometimes even when you make all the right choices, money is not in abundance,” she wrote. “Sometimes you lose your job.”

Her daughter likes toys and dolls, she said in her letter, but without Globe Santa’s help, she simply cannot afford to buy her any.

“It hurts to not be able to provide the same joys that every other child will experience,” her letter continued. “I would be so grateful to receive something for my daughter as I have been stressed about the upcoming holidays.”

This family will be included with thousands of others who will receive warm clothes, books, and toys to brighten the children’s holiday.

It is all made possible by the thousands of donors to the fund drive who give of themselves because they like knowing their contributions helped make a child happy.

Their kindness, and Globe Santa’s mission, is almost universally acknowledged by those who write letters requesting assistance. And this single mother was no exception.

“This is truly a blessing,” her letter concluded.

***

