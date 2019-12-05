A 17-year-old old girl was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Rhode Island, according to the police.
Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said the shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Village Road in Woonsocket, and the girl was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car when she was shot.
“When she was shot she tried to escape,” Lemoine said, but as she tried to drive away she hit several vehicles that were parked on the road.
Woonsocket police responded to 160 Village Road for a report of shots fired and found the car disabled in the middle of the road. The victim in the driver’s seat was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket where she was pronounced dead, Lemoine said.
There were two other occupants in the vehicle — an adult female and a juvenile male — when the shooting occurred, and they are being interviewed by police, he said.
“We’re in the early stages of the investigation,” Lemoine said in a telephone interview Thursday morning. “No arrests have been made yet.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact detectives at the Woonsocket Police Department at 401-762-6725.
Amanda Milkovits of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Emily Sweeney