A 17-year-old old girl was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Rhode Island, according to the police.

Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said the shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Village Road in Woonsocket, and the girl was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car when she was shot.

“When she was shot she tried to escape,” Lemoine said, but as she tried to drive away she hit several vehicles that were parked on the road.