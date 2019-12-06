WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Police have arrested two adults and two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl outside an apartment complex Wednesday night.
NyAsia Williams-Thomas was in a vehicle with two friends at the Park Village housing complex when someone opened fire. Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said the shooting appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.
Williams-Thomas tried to drive away, but the vehicle crashed into several parked cars and stopped on Village Road. An officer performed CPR at the scene, but she didn’t survive.
Police did not identify the suspects Friday morning, pending a news conference at 3 p.m. The adults are expected to be arraigned at District Court in Providence Friday afternoon. The teens are being petitioned into Family Court.
